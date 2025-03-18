Left Menu

Nagpur Families Face Trauma as Unrest Leads to Hospitalization

In Nagpur, families are grappling with the aftermath of violence-triggered injuries. Imran Ansari's brother, Irfan, got critically injured on his way to board a train, while Raza Younas Khan suffered severe injuries during a grocery errand. Both remain hospitalized amid ongoing local unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:50 IST
Nagpur Families Face Trauma as Unrest Leads to Hospitalization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Nagpur, the unsettling aftermath of recent unrest has left families like Imran Ansari's grappling with fear and confusion. Imran's elder brother, Irfan Ansari, sustained severe injuries following a chaotic outbreak at Nagpur railway station, a hotspot in the violent eruption.

Irfan, a professional welder, was headed for a late-night train to Itarsi when his family received distressing news from Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital (IGGMCH) regarding his critical condition from an accident. The family remains focused on his treatment, pleading for clarity about the night's events.

Similarly, 17-year-old Raza Younas Khan's family is bewildered after violence disrupted their locality, leaving the young student in a fight for his life at a private hospital. Khan's mother recounted an ordinary evening turned tragic after she sent him to buy essentials, only to learn hours later of his dire condition from a ruthless local clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025