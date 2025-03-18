Nagpur Families Face Trauma as Unrest Leads to Hospitalization

In Nagpur, the unsettling aftermath of recent unrest has left families like Imran Ansari's grappling with fear and confusion. Imran's elder brother, Irfan Ansari, sustained severe injuries following a chaotic outbreak at Nagpur railway station, a hotspot in the violent eruption.

Irfan, a professional welder, was headed for a late-night train to Itarsi when his family received distressing news from Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital (IGGMCH) regarding his critical condition from an accident. The family remains focused on his treatment, pleading for clarity about the night's events.

Similarly, 17-year-old Raza Younas Khan's family is bewildered after violence disrupted their locality, leaving the young student in a fight for his life at a private hospital. Khan's mother recounted an ordinary evening turned tragic after she sent him to buy essentials, only to learn hours later of his dire condition from a ruthless local clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)