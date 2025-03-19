Gang Nabbed in Warangal for Kidnapping and Assault

A shocking crime in Warangal district of Telangana came to light as police arrested five gang members, including one woman, for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a minor girl. The gang attempted to force her into prostitution. A juvenile was also apprehended, revealing further complexities in the case.

The incident began on March 11, when the young girl was reported missing from Mills Colony. Police efforts soon led to her discovery near Mulugu, where she detailed her harrowing ordeal of being drugged and sexually assaulted. An official police statement confirmed these distressing details.

According to investigations, the female ringleader orchestrated the incident, hoping to involve the girl in a prostitution racket. The group contacted the victim via social media, gained her trust, then kidnapped her on the fateful day. She was subjected to drug use and assault before being abandoned by her captors. The city's police commissioner emphasized relentless efforts to bring justice in this disturbing case.

