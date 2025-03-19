Cross-Border Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Point Fingers Amid Fresh Clashes
Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations of renewed cross-border attacks, each claiming to have repelled incursions. Russia alleged attempts in Belgorod were linked to wider talks, while Ukraine countered that it stopped advances in Sumy. The situation underscores ongoing tensions as both parties assert territorial control.
In a new wave of cross-border hostilities, Russia and Ukraine exchanged heated accusations on Tuesday. Both nations claimed victory in repelling attempted incursions and emphasized holding firm control over their respective territories.
Russia's Defence Ministry alleged that Ukrainian forces made five attempts to breach the border in its southwestern Belgorod region, attributing these moves to attempts to derail diplomatic efforts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at resolving the prolonged conflict.
Conversely, Ukraine's military asserted success in halting the advances near the Sumy region. This follows a serious confrontation last August when Ukraine's forces made substantial gains in the Kursk region. Tensions remain high as Russian forces continue their offensive in Kharkiv and intensify efforts around Sumy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
