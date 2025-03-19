In a new wave of cross-border hostilities, Russia and Ukraine exchanged heated accusations on Tuesday. Both nations claimed victory in repelling attempted incursions and emphasized holding firm control over their respective territories.

Russia's Defence Ministry alleged that Ukrainian forces made five attempts to breach the border in its southwestern Belgorod region, attributing these moves to attempts to derail diplomatic efforts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at resolving the prolonged conflict.

Conversely, Ukraine's military asserted success in halting the advances near the Sumy region. This follows a serious confrontation last August when Ukraine's forces made substantial gains in the Kursk region. Tensions remain high as Russian forces continue their offensive in Kharkiv and intensify efforts around Sumy.

