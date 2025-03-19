Russia-Ukraine Border Tensions: Accusations, Counter-Offensives, and Talks
Russia and Ukraine accused each other of cross-border incursions as tensions escalate. Both claimed control of their territories with losses reported on enemy troops. Efforts by leaders to negotiate ceasefire terms are underway amid military movements in the regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia.
On Tuesday, Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations over attempts to breach each other's borders, as tensions between the two nations escalated. Both countries maintained that they had successfully defended their territories, while each reported inflicting losses on the adversary's forces.
The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its forces prevented five Ukrainian incursions into the Belgorod region, employing artillery and drones. Simultaneously, Russia's statement highlighted that the alleged attacks aimed to disrupt peace talks between Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. Amidst these developments, Putin agreed to temporarily halt strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, a condition Kyiv showed interest in considering.
Conversely, Ukraine's military announced that it thwarted all invasion attempts by the occupiers in the Sumy region. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, while in Finland, stressed Russia's intentions to increase pressure on Ukraine with new offensives. Recent movements indicate a buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border, intensifying skirmishes in the Sumy and Zaporizhzhia areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
