U.S. Strikes Target Houthi-Controlled Areas in Yemen

The United States conducted a series of military strikes in Yemen, targeting areas governed by the Iran-aligned Houthi faction. At least 10 strikes were recorded, focusing mainly on the capital, Sanaa, and the strategic port city of Hodeidah.

This aggressive military campaign follows recent statements from the Houthis, who declared their intent to recommence attacks on Red Sea shipping. Their actions are part of a broader declaration of support for the Palestinians in Gaza amid ongoing regional tensions.

The renewed conflict highlights the volatile geopolitical landscape in the Middle East and underscores the U.S.'s continued intervention in the region's complex dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)