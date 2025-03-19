United Front Against Global Hostage Crisis
Representatives from the U.S. and six allied nations met in Montana, pledging to collaborate in fighting unjust global hostage-taking. Led by U.S. special envoy Adam Boehler, they committed to using diplomatic, economic, and strategic methods to secure detainee releases, emphasizing efforts under international law.
In a resolute bid to address the global hostage-taking crisis, top officials from the United States and six allied nations convened in Montana, issuing a joint statement of solidarity against this grave international concern.
Led by U.S. special envoy Adam Boehler, the discussions included representatives from Australia, Canada, Germany, Israel, and the United Kingdom. Boehler emphasized the commitment to employing every diplomatic, economic, and strategic tool available to facilitate the release of victims while dissuading future incidents.
The group is determined to bring wrongfully detained individuals home, focusing on collective action. A report highlighted the extent of the crisis, with at least 43 U.S. nationals held globally, underscoring the urgency of their mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
