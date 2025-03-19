Tensions Escalate: Russia-Ukraine Air Attacks Resume After Limited Ceasefire

Russia and Ukraine are locked in escalating tensions once again, with both sides accusing each other of launching air assaults against civilian infrastructure. This development came just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed a limited ceasefire on Ukraine's energy system.

Despite initial signals of easing hostilities, air attacks resumed late on Wednesday, targeting several Ukrainian regions such as Sumy and Kyiv. Ukrainian authorities reported that substantial damage was inflicted on residential areas and energy facilities, while Russia blamed Ukrainian drone strikes for causing a fire at an oil terminal in southern Russia.

German officials have critiqued Putin's pause on energy attacks, calling it insufficient. The international community watches closely as the conflict continues to impact civilian lives severely, raising questions about the possibility of an enduring peace agreement.

