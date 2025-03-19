Left Menu

Top Cop's Dramatic Surrender: Deshabandu Tennakoon's Legal Challenges

Deshabandu Tennakoon, the suspended inspector general of police, surrendered to court after evading arrest in connection to a shooting incident at a Weligama resort. Tennakoon was on the run for weeks following a court order for his arrest. He faces legal challenges regarding his suspension and appointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Deshabandu Tennakoon, the suspended inspector general of police, surrendered to the Matara Magistrate's Court, ending a two-week evasion of arrest.

The surrender followed a lost appeal against his arrest related to a 2023 shooting incident in Weligama, where undercover officers were mistakenly fired upon.

His arrest warrants were part of broader legal scrutiny, including petitions questioning his appointment and a prior guilty verdict of torture. A recent raid on Tennakoon's home revealed over 1,200 foreign liquor bottles and personal weapons, escalating the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

