Corruption in the Lens: Scandal Erupts Over Delhi's Rs 571-Crore CCTV Project

The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has launched a case against ex-PWD minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain, accused of corruption within the Rs 571-crore CCTV project, an official stated on Wednesday.

The FIR came after obtaining necessary permissions under the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma. Jain is alleged to have waived Rs 16 crore in penalties for Bharat Electronics Limited, reportedly receiving a Rs 7-crore bribe for it.

Multiple complaints flagged issues like non-functional cameras upon handover, suggesting a shoddy execution. The ACB is examining documents from involved parties, as the investigation seeks to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.

