Corruption in the Lens: Scandal Erupts Over Delhi's Rs 571-Crore CCTV Project
The Anti-Corruption Branch has registered a case against former PWD minister Satyendar Jain over suspected corruption in a Rs 571-crore CCTV project. Allegations include waiving penalties for Bharat Electronics Limited in exchange for a bribe. An investigation into the involvement of other officials is underway.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has launched a case against ex-PWD minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain, accused of corruption within the Rs 571-crore CCTV project, an official stated on Wednesday.
The FIR came after obtaining necessary permissions under the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma. Jain is alleged to have waived Rs 16 crore in penalties for Bharat Electronics Limited, reportedly receiving a Rs 7-crore bribe for it.
Multiple complaints flagged issues like non-functional cameras upon handover, suggesting a shoddy execution. The ACB is examining documents from involved parties, as the investigation seeks to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inside Boforsgate: Untangling the Bribery Web That Shook India
HC extends protection for IAS officer, family from coercive action till March 18 in bribery case
Rajasthan Revenue Official Nabbed for Bribery
Bribery Allegation Sparks Controversy in Goa's Political Arena
Bribery Scandal Shakes West Bengal: Civic Volunteers Closed for Duty