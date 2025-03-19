Left Menu

Corruption in the Lens: Scandal Erupts Over Delhi's Rs 571-Crore CCTV Project

The Anti-Corruption Branch has registered a case against former PWD minister Satyendar Jain over suspected corruption in a Rs 571-crore CCTV project. Allegations include waiving penalties for Bharat Electronics Limited in exchange for a bribe. An investigation into the involvement of other officials is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:51 IST
Corruption in the Lens: Scandal Erupts Over Delhi's Rs 571-Crore CCTV Project
Corruption
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has launched a case against ex-PWD minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain, accused of corruption within the Rs 571-crore CCTV project, an official stated on Wednesday.

The FIR came after obtaining necessary permissions under the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma. Jain is alleged to have waived Rs 16 crore in penalties for Bharat Electronics Limited, reportedly receiving a Rs 7-crore bribe for it.

Multiple complaints flagged issues like non-functional cameras upon handover, suggesting a shoddy execution. The ACB is examining documents from involved parties, as the investigation seeks to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025