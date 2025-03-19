India Calls for Humanitarian Aid Amid Gaza Tensions

India has expressed deep concern about the deteriorating situation in Gaza, urging for humanitarian assistance to the region following the latest conflict escalation.

The statement comes as Israel resumed airstrikes on Tuesday, raising doubts about the stability of the tenuous ceasefire established with Hamas in January.

According to the health ministry run by Hamas, recent bombings have led to over 400 casualties, intensifying India's calls for the release of hostages and the continuous provision of humanitarian aid to those affected in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)