India Calls for Humanitarian Aid Amid Gaza Tensions
India expressed concern over the re-escalation of violence in Gaza and urged for continuous humanitarian aid. This follows the resumption of airstrikes by Israel, jeopardizing a previous ceasefire. The conflict has resulted in over 400 fatalities, emphasizing the critical need for hostage release and aid delivery.
India has expressed deep concern about the deteriorating situation in Gaza, urging for humanitarian assistance to the region following the latest conflict escalation.
The statement comes as Israel resumed airstrikes on Tuesday, raising doubts about the stability of the tenuous ceasefire established with Hamas in January.
According to the health ministry run by Hamas, recent bombings have led to over 400 casualties, intensifying India's calls for the release of hostages and the continuous provision of humanitarian aid to those affected in Gaza.
