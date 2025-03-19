Left Menu

India Calls for Humanitarian Aid Amid Gaza Tensions

India expressed concern over the re-escalation of violence in Gaza and urged for continuous humanitarian aid. This follows the resumption of airstrikes by Israel, jeopardizing a previous ceasefire. The conflict has resulted in over 400 fatalities, emphasizing the critical need for hostage release and aid delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:53 IST
India Calls for Humanitarian Aid Amid Gaza Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has expressed deep concern about the deteriorating situation in Gaza, urging for humanitarian assistance to the region following the latest conflict escalation.

The statement comes as Israel resumed airstrikes on Tuesday, raising doubts about the stability of the tenuous ceasefire established with Hamas in January.

According to the health ministry run by Hamas, recent bombings have led to over 400 casualties, intensifying India's calls for the release of hostages and the continuous provision of humanitarian aid to those affected in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025