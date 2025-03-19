Farmers and Government at Crossroads: Next Meeting Slated for May 4

The seventh series of negotiations between farmer leaders and the central government concluded on Wednesday without resolving the ongoing issues. Chief among the farmers' demands is a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, which has become a sticking point.

Chaired by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the meeting witnessed participation from Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian were also in attendance.

Farmer representatives, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and veteran leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, participated in the hopes of breaking the stalemate. Despite the positive atmosphere, an agreement remains elusive. The next round of discussions is set for May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)