Left Menu

Farmers and Government at Crossroads: Next Meeting Slated for May 4

The seventh round of talks between farmer leaders and the central government ended without a resolution, focusing on demands like a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). Although discussions were positive, no agreement was reached. The next meeting is scheduled for May 4, aiming to overcome the ongoing deadlock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:32 IST
Farmers and Government at Crossroads: Next Meeting Slated for May 4
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The seventh series of negotiations between farmer leaders and the central government concluded on Wednesday without resolving the ongoing issues. Chief among the farmers' demands is a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, which has become a sticking point.

Chaired by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the meeting witnessed participation from Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian were also in attendance.

Farmer representatives, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and veteran leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, participated in the hopes of breaking the stalemate. Despite the positive atmosphere, an agreement remains elusive. The next round of discussions is set for May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025