RSS Denounces Nagpur Violence, Dismisses Aurangzeb's Relevance
The RSS criticized the recent violence in Nagpur, stating that any form of violence harms society. The organization's chief spokesperson, Sunil Ambekar, labeled Mughal emperor Aurangzeb as irrelevant. The violence erupted amid calls to remove Aurangzeb's tomb, resulting in injuries to policemen and multiple arrests.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday condemned the recent outbreak of violence in Nagpur, highlighting that any form of violence can undermine society's well-being. RSS's chief spokesperson, Sunil Ambekar, remarked on the irrelevance of 17th-century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb amid these events.
During a press meeting about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's upcoming three-day national conference, Ambekar expressed concern over the unrest and noted the police response to the situation. The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha is scheduled for March 21-23, with the violence topic expected to be addressed.
Violence in Nagpur intensified on Monday when stones were thrown at police following rumors of sacrilege involving a holy book. This unrest was linked to right-wing demands for the relocation of Aurangzeb's tomb in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Police reported injuries to 12 policemen, including three deputy commissioners, with approximately 50 individuals arrested related to the incidents.
