Operation Vishvavyanjan: The Chase After a Notorious Drug Smuggler

In a significant crackdown, the Rajasthan Police's Cycloner Team arrested a notorious drug smuggler named Jagdish in Barmer district. The operation, known as 'Vishvavyanjan', was part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement to curb drug trafficking in the region.

Jagdish, once a convicted smuggler who attempted to reform after a personal tragedy, resumed his criminal activities by 2021, managing to evade capture while relocating between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The police faced challenges tracking his movements but persisted in their pursuit.

Acting on precise intelligence about Jagdish's contact with a relative, the authorities placed him under surveillance and ultimately intercepted Jagdish before he could board a bus to Vijayawada. His arrest marks another step in the ongoing battle against drug trade in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)