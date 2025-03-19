Torkham Border Reopens After Diplomatic Breakthrough

The Torkham border crossing, a crucial point of connection between Pakistan and Afghanistan, reopened on Wednesday following a 27-day closure. The shutdown was prompted by disputes over the construction of a border post by Afghan authorities, leading to heightened tensions between the two nations.

Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, head of the Pakistani tribal council known as the jirga, announced that the border has reopened for cargo vehicles, with plans to allow pedestrian and patient crossings by Friday. This decision follows essential repairs to Pakistani customs infrastructure, damaged earlier by cross-border firing.

The reopening underscores Torkham's significance as a vital trade and travel conduit. Persistent security issues have historically led to closures, yet recent negotiations signal a diplomatic breakthrough, highlighting renewed efforts to ensure cross-border cooperation and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)