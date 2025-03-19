Left Menu

Rajasthan’s Crackdown on Corruption: Seven Officials to Face Prosecution

The Rajasthan government has approved the prosecution of seven officials involved in five corruption cases. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, a total of 13 cases were evaluated for disciplinary action. Additional measures include halting pensions and increments, with one official acquitted.

The Rajasthan government is taking a firm stance against corruption, approving the prosecution of seven state officials connected to five distinct cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma meticulously reviewed 13 cases that demanded his judgment for prosecutorial and disciplinary actions involving state service officials. In light of his evaluation, Sharma authorized prosecution against seven officials and made decisive moves in other cases.

Specifically, in four cases, he discontinued the pension benefits of a retired official, while also withholding the annual increment of others. Interestingly, one officer emerged unscathed, having been cleared of any charges, as per the official statement.

