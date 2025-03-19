Social Media Weapon Display Leads to Arrests in Delhi

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals and detained a juvenile for allegedly flaunting firearms and weapons on social media platforms. This move forms part of a broader initiative by the southeast district police to tackle the online glorification of weaponry.

Law enforcement officials recovered two country-made pistols, three live cartridges, and a knife during the process. The arrests were made public on March 17 when Aryan, a 19-year-old from Govindpuri, and a juvenile were detained for sharing videos featuring illegal weapons, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar Singh.

Further arrests included Hasanullah Khan and Shehroz Khan from Zakir Nagar, with a country-made pistol and a live cartridge confiscated. Aryan admitted his involvement with the Niranjan Valmiki gang and stated that social media posts aimed to instill fear and display gang dominance. Efforts to trace weapon sources and other associates are ongoing.

