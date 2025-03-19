Left Menu

Alleged Foul Play in Engineer's Death Sparks Protest in Himachal

Following the mysterious death of a Chief Engineer from HPPCL, his family and colleagues protested, alleging foul play. They demand a CBI probe and suspension of officials who allegedly harassed him. Authorities have registered a case and a high-ranking officer will lead the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the discovery of the Chief Engineer of the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) in a dam, unrest has enveloped the community. His family, friends, and colleagues have raised suspicions of foul play, staging a protest outside the corporation's office.

The aggrieved group is demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case, pressing for the suspension of senior officers accused of coercing the engineer to engage in alleged misconduct. This collective outcry underscores the tension and suspicion surrounding the circumstances of his passing.

Responding to the uproar, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has indicated that a high-level investigation led by an additional chief secretary will be initiated. Meanwhile, a formal case has been lodged at the New Shimla Police Station, as the engineer's family seeks justice and clear answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

