Grisly Discovery: Human Remains Found in Jalisco Ranch

The Mexican Attorney General is scrutinizing human remains uncovered at a ranch in Jalisco, Western Mexico. This investigation aims to uncover the origin of the remains and the cause of the deaths.

Attorney General Alejandro Gertz revealed at a press conference that the investigation had, so far, been fraught with flaws.

He assured the public that any irregularities by local authorities in Jalisco would be addressed with accountability measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)