Grisly Discovery: Human Remains Found in Jalisco Ranch
The Mexican Attorney General is investigating human remains discovered at a Jalisco ranch, aiming to determine their origin and cause of death. Attorney General Alejandro Gertz highlighted investigative failings and promised accountability for any irregularities by local Jalisco authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:36 IST
The Mexican Attorney General is scrutinizing human remains uncovered at a ranch in Jalisco, Western Mexico. This investigation aims to uncover the origin of the remains and the cause of the deaths.
Attorney General Alejandro Gertz revealed at a press conference that the investigation had, so far, been fraught with flaws.
He assured the public that any irregularities by local authorities in Jalisco would be addressed with accountability measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FBI Official Retires Amid Tensions Over January 6 Investigation
Inmate Found Dead in Jharkhand Jail: Tragic Incident Sparks Investigation
Assam's Investigation into Alleged Pakistani Interference Escalates
Tragedy Strikes: Avalanche at BRO Camp Sparks Investigation
BCCI Enforces Stricter SOPs on IPL Franchises for 2025