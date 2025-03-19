Left Menu

Grisly Discovery: Human Remains Found in Jalisco Ranch

The Mexican Attorney General is investigating human remains discovered at a Jalisco ranch, aiming to determine their origin and cause of death. Attorney General Alejandro Gertz highlighted investigative failings and promised accountability for any irregularities by local Jalisco authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:36 IST
Grisly Discovery: Human Remains Found in Jalisco Ranch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Mexican Attorney General is scrutinizing human remains uncovered at a ranch in Jalisco, Western Mexico. This investigation aims to uncover the origin of the remains and the cause of the deaths.

Attorney General Alejandro Gertz revealed at a press conference that the investigation had, so far, been fraught with flaws.

He assured the public that any irregularities by local authorities in Jalisco would be addressed with accountability measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025