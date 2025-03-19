Urgent Actions Demanded After Harassment of Woman Constable in Nagpur

Maharashtra legislative council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe has called for an immediate investigation into the alleged harassment of a woman police constable during a violent clash in Nagpur. The alleged incident occurred amid protests against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, raising serious concerns about the safety of women officers.

Gorhe condemned the incident as 'extremely shameful and outrageous' and urged the Director General of Police (DGP) to identify the perpetrators swiftly. Highlighting the incident's alarming nature, she emphasized the necessity of special planning and enhanced security measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Addressing the legislative council, Gorhe advocated for specific provisions to ensure the protection of women police officers, alongside adequate training and equipment. She stressed public awareness campaigns to prevent assaults on women officers and stressed the importance of respect for law enforcement. Moreover, she suggested effective training for women personnel in managing law-and-order situations, urging submission of a comprehensive policy proposal to the government.

