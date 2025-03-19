Left Menu

Urgent Actions Demanded After Harassment of Woman Constable in Nagpur

Maharashtra legislative council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe demanded urgent investigation into the harassment of a woman constable during a violent clash in Nagpur. The incident, linked to protests against Aurangzeb's tomb, necessitates enhanced security measures and training for women police, she emphasized, calling for public awareness initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:30 IST
Urgent Actions Demanded After Harassment of Woman Constable in Nagpur
Neelam Gorhe
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra legislative council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe has called for an immediate investigation into the alleged harassment of a woman police constable during a violent clash in Nagpur. The alleged incident occurred amid protests against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, raising serious concerns about the safety of women officers.

Gorhe condemned the incident as 'extremely shameful and outrageous' and urged the Director General of Police (DGP) to identify the perpetrators swiftly. Highlighting the incident's alarming nature, she emphasized the necessity of special planning and enhanced security measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Addressing the legislative council, Gorhe advocated for specific provisions to ensure the protection of women police officers, alongside adequate training and equipment. She stressed public awareness campaigns to prevent assaults on women officers and stressed the importance of respect for law enforcement. Moreover, she suggested effective training for women personnel in managing law-and-order situations, urging submission of a comprehensive policy proposal to the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025