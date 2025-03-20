Ceasefire Hangs in Balance Amid Renewed Gaza Conflict
The U.S. State Department noted a rapidly closing opportunity to extend the Gaza ceasefire through a new proposal. This includes the release of hostages and Palestinians held in Israeli jails. Renewed violence has left many dead, following a significant escalation in the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The U.S. State Department has emphasized that a bridge proposal capable of extending the current ceasefire in Gaza remains on the table, though the opportunity is fading quickly. This proposal would facilitate the release of five hostages, including one American, Edan Alexander, in addition to numerous Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.
Despite this diplomatic effort, the conflict has reignited with intensity. Israeli ground forces have resumed operations in Gaza, alongside airstrikes that have claimed the lives of at least 48 Palestinians, according to local health reports. A prior day of intense bombardment had resulted in over 400 Palestinian casualties, marking one of the conflict's deadliest days since October 2023.
The relatively tranquil period following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been shattered, re-escalating a conflict that erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel. This chain of events led to Israel's extensive military response, causing significant Palestinian casualties and drawing accusations of international crimes, all while almost completely displacing Gaza's 2.3 million residents and inciting a severe humanitarian crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Chaos: Israel and Hamas Teeter on the Edge
Israeli Forces Dismantle Hebron Homes of October Attack Terrorists
Israel's GSS Publishes Partial Findings from Investigation into October 7th Terrorist Attack
Israeli Mining Magnate Beny Steinmetz Wins Extradition Battle in Greece
Tension in Bardala: New Israeli Settlements Threaten Palestinian Livelihoods