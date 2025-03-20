Left Menu

Congo's Minerals-for-Security Pact with the U.S.

President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo is proposing a minerals-for-security partnership with the U.S. This deal would enable Congo to leverage its rich mineral resources to bolster U.S. businesses while enhancing Congo's defense against armed groups, including Rwanda-backed rebels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 04:41 IST
Congo's Minerals-for-Security Pact with the U.S.
Felix Tshisekedi

The Democratic Republic of Congo's leader, President Felix Tshisekedi, announced the nation's openness to forge a minerals-for-security alliance with the United States. Speaking to Fox News' Bret Baier, Tshisekedi emphasized the mutual benefits of the partnership: the extraction and processing of Congo's extensive mineral resources could significantly boost American businesses.

Furthermore, the deal aims to strengthen Congo's defense and security measures. Tshisekedi suggested that U.S. intervention, through sanctions or diplomatic pressure, could help suppress armed groups in the region, particularly the Rwanda-supported M23 rebels that have been active in eastern Congo.

Congo's mineral wealth, including abundant supplies of cobalt, lithium, and uranium, positions it as a strategic resource partner. The proposed collaboration reflects Tshisekedi's efforts to enhance national security by leveraging international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025