Congo's Minerals-for-Security Pact with the U.S.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's leader, President Felix Tshisekedi, announced the nation's openness to forge a minerals-for-security alliance with the United States. Speaking to Fox News' Bret Baier, Tshisekedi emphasized the mutual benefits of the partnership: the extraction and processing of Congo's extensive mineral resources could significantly boost American businesses.

Furthermore, the deal aims to strengthen Congo's defense and security measures. Tshisekedi suggested that U.S. intervention, through sanctions or diplomatic pressure, could help suppress armed groups in the region, particularly the Rwanda-supported M23 rebels that have been active in eastern Congo.

Congo's mineral wealth, including abundant supplies of cobalt, lithium, and uranium, positions it as a strategic resource partner. The proposed collaboration reflects Tshisekedi's efforts to enhance national security by leveraging international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)