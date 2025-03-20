Beed District Enforces Prohibition Order Amid Rising Disorder
The Beed district administration in Maharashtra has banned gatherings of five or more people due to recent violence captured in viral videos, protests, and ongoing examinations. The prohibitory order, effective until April 2, aims to maintain order following the murder of local sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.
The Beed district administration in Maharashtra has implemented a ban on gatherings of five or more individuals without prior permission, according to officials.
This directive, valid through April 2, arises from recent social media footage of street violence and subsequent public protests coinciding with crucial class 10 and 12 examinations.
In response to potential law and order disruptions, authorities enforced prohibitory measures under section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act 1951. The district has drawn attention following the recent murder of Massajog village's sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh.
