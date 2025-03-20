Left Menu

Beed District Enforces Prohibition Order Amid Rising Disorder

The Beed district administration in Maharashtra has banned gatherings of five or more people due to recent violence captured in viral videos, protests, and ongoing examinations. The prohibitory order, effective until April 2, aims to maintain order following the murder of local sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 20-03-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 09:01 IST
Beed District Enforces Prohibition Order Amid Rising Disorder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Beed district administration in Maharashtra has implemented a ban on gatherings of five or more individuals without prior permission, according to officials.

This directive, valid through April 2, arises from recent social media footage of street violence and subsequent public protests coinciding with crucial class 10 and 12 examinations.

In response to potential law and order disruptions, authorities enforced prohibitory measures under section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act 1951. The district has drawn attention following the recent murder of Massajog village's sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025