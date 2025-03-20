Tensions and Triumphs: Farmers and Blockades at Shambhu and Khanauri Borders

The eviction of protesting farmers from the Shambhu and Khanauri borders led to intense reactions on Thursday as Haryana security personnel began dismantling cemented barricades. These structures were initially set up to prevent Punjab farmers from reaching Delhi, a hub of their protests.

Machines were deployed to remove concrete blocks that kept the Shambhu-Ambala and Sangrur-Jind roads impassable for more than a year. The roads are set to reopen as security forces from both states work in tandem to clear the blockade. Meanwhile, Punjab Police resumed operations to dismantle temporary structures along these critical routes.

Amidst these developments, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha intensified their protests against the Punjab Police's recent crackdown. Evicted farmers and their allies, including those detained and facing legal action, criticized the state government for aligning with central authorities, demanding action to ensure their agricultural demands are addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)