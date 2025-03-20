Left Menu

Strife in Manipur: Ethnic Tensions Spark Curfew in Churachandpur

Manipur's Churachandpur district continues to grapple with tension following clashes between the Hmar and Zomi communities. A curfew was imposed after the violence claimed one life and injured several others. Community leaders and legislators have called for peace and initiated efforts to prevent further conflict.

Updated: 20-03-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Churachandpur district in Manipur remains under a strict curfew, subsequent to violent confrontations between the Hmar and Zomi communities. The unrest, which resulted in one fatality and numerous injuries, has led to heightened security measures.

Lalropui Pakhuangte, a 51-year-old from the Hmar community, lost his life amid the hostilities. The disturbances began after an attack on Hmar Inpui general secretary Richard Hmar, triggering the imposition of curfew.

Community leaders from Kuki-Zomi and Hmar factions, alongside local MLAs, are advocating for peace and have established a joint task force to curb future violence. The broader backdrop includes extensive ethnic violence in Manipur since May, prompting the central government to enforce President's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

