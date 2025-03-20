Strife in Manipur: Ethnic Tensions Spark Curfew in Churachandpur

Churachandpur district in Manipur remains under a strict curfew, subsequent to violent confrontations between the Hmar and Zomi communities. The unrest, which resulted in one fatality and numerous injuries, has led to heightened security measures.

Lalropui Pakhuangte, a 51-year-old from the Hmar community, lost his life amid the hostilities. The disturbances began after an attack on Hmar Inpui general secretary Richard Hmar, triggering the imposition of curfew.

Community leaders from Kuki-Zomi and Hmar factions, alongside local MLAs, are advocating for peace and have established a joint task force to curb future violence. The broader backdrop includes extensive ethnic violence in Manipur since May, prompting the central government to enforce President's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)