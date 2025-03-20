Strife in Manipur: Ethnic Tensions Spark Curfew in Churachandpur
Manipur's Churachandpur district continues to grapple with tension following clashes between the Hmar and Zomi communities. A curfew was imposed after the violence claimed one life and injured several others. Community leaders and legislators have called for peace and initiated efforts to prevent further conflict.
- Country:
- India
Churachandpur district in Manipur remains under a strict curfew, subsequent to violent confrontations between the Hmar and Zomi communities. The unrest, which resulted in one fatality and numerous injuries, has led to heightened security measures.
Lalropui Pakhuangte, a 51-year-old from the Hmar community, lost his life amid the hostilities. The disturbances began after an attack on Hmar Inpui general secretary Richard Hmar, triggering the imposition of curfew.
Community leaders from Kuki-Zomi and Hmar factions, alongside local MLAs, are advocating for peace and have established a joint task force to curb future violence. The broader backdrop includes extensive ethnic violence in Manipur since May, prompting the central government to enforce President's rule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- Churachandpur
- ethnic violence
- Hmar
- Zomi
- curfew
- security
- clashes
- peace
- tribal organizations
ALSO READ
Trump, in joint address to Congress, to take credit for 'swift and unrelenting' action on immigration, economy, security, reports AP.
Taiwan Eyes Closer US Security Ties and Increased Arms Purchases
Suspected Grenade Blast Near Baramulla Police Post Raises Security Concerns
High-Profile Arrest: Pakistani Security Forces Capture Suspected Terrorist
Trial Sparks Outcry: Tunisia's Legal Battle Over State Security