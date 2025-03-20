Left Menu

Israel Reinforces Northern Gaza Blockade: What's Next?

The Israeli military has reinstated a blockade on northern Gaza, restricting Palestinian movement to the south along the coastal road. This move ends access via the main north-south highway, reversing the earlier relaxation following January's ceasefire.

Deiral-Balah | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:47 IST
Israel Reinforces Northern Gaza Blockade: What's Next?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has announced the reimposition of a blockade on northern Gaza, reversing the previous relaxation of restrictions that followed January's ceasefire. Palestinians will no longer be allowed to enter the north from the south, as warned in a recent military statement.

Movement will now be limited to the coastal road, effectively sealing off access to the north for those currently in southern Gaza. This move curtails a significant transportation route previously available to Gazans.

The decision marks a return to stricter control measures that were in place for much of the conflict prior to the ceasefire, raising questions about future humanitarian and logistical impacts on the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

