Spain's Sanchez Calls for EU Tech Enhancement Over Arms Build-Up

In a bold move at Brussels, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called on the European Union to enhance its technological capabilities for defense rather than focusing on amassing weapons. Speaking on Thursday, Sanchez highlighted the need for a new approach in the EU's security dialogue.

The EU's recent white paper, penned by top diplomat Kaja Kallas, proposes joint military supply purchases under the term 'rearming'. Sanchez criticized this stance, emphasizing that the focus should be on improving security and defense capabilities through technological means, advocating for a softer approach in addressing EU citizens.

Sanchez noted the disparity in challenges faced by Southern and Eastern European nations, pointing to issues like border control and cybersecurity. As Spain remains NATO's lowest defense spender, Sanchez is caught between boosting military expenditure and maintaining social investment, amidst coalition partner opposition.

