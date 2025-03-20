Left Menu

Spain's Sanchez Calls for EU Tech Enhancement Over Arms Build-Up

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urges the EU to prioritize technological advancement for defense over weapon stockpiling. He challenges the term 'rearming' as presented in an EU white paper, stressing the need for a different discourse on security. Sanchez seeks to balance military spending with social commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:45 IST
Spain's Sanchez Calls for EU Tech Enhancement Over Arms Build-Up
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

In a bold move at Brussels, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called on the European Union to enhance its technological capabilities for defense rather than focusing on amassing weapons. Speaking on Thursday, Sanchez highlighted the need for a new approach in the EU's security dialogue.

The EU's recent white paper, penned by top diplomat Kaja Kallas, proposes joint military supply purchases under the term 'rearming'. Sanchez criticized this stance, emphasizing that the focus should be on improving security and defense capabilities through technological means, advocating for a softer approach in addressing EU citizens.

Sanchez noted the disparity in challenges faced by Southern and Eastern European nations, pointing to issues like border control and cybersecurity. As Spain remains NATO's lowest defense spender, Sanchez is caught between boosting military expenditure and maintaining social investment, amidst coalition partner opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025