Sri Lankan Police Chief's Arrest Sparks Intrigue

Deshabandu Tennakoon, the embattled Sri Lankan inspector general of police, has been denied bail in a high-profile case tied to a 2023 shooting. On Thursday, a magistrate's court in Matara ordered him to remain in remand custody until April 3. Tennakoon surrendered to the authorities after evading capture for over two weeks.

Following his surrender, Tennakoon was placed in a special isolation cell at the Angunakolapelessa prison. Officials refrained from mixing him with other inmates. Despite his lawyers' efforts to secure bail, the state attorney presented a formidable opposition, accusing Tennakoon of heading a criminal network during his tenure as police chief.

The controversy surrounding Tennakoon is further fueled by a prior Supreme Court ruling suspending him and questioning his appointment's legality due to past misconduct. An ongoing investigation aims to address the 2023 incident in Weligama, where a miscommunication led to a deadly exchange of fire between police units.

