Left Menu

Sri Lankan Police Chief's Arrest Sparks Intrigue

Deshabandu Tennakoon, Sri Lanka's suspended inspector general of police, was denied bail in a case linked to a 2023 shooting. After evading arrest, he surrendered and remains in remand custody. Allegations include running a criminal ring. His appeal for arrest prevention was dismissed, and he's suspended pending legal review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:06 IST
Sri Lankan Police Chief's Arrest Sparks Intrigue
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Deshabandu Tennakoon, the embattled Sri Lankan inspector general of police, has been denied bail in a high-profile case tied to a 2023 shooting. On Thursday, a magistrate's court in Matara ordered him to remain in remand custody until April 3. Tennakoon surrendered to the authorities after evading capture for over two weeks.

Following his surrender, Tennakoon was placed in a special isolation cell at the Angunakolapelessa prison. Officials refrained from mixing him with other inmates. Despite his lawyers' efforts to secure bail, the state attorney presented a formidable opposition, accusing Tennakoon of heading a criminal network during his tenure as police chief.

The controversy surrounding Tennakoon is further fueled by a prior Supreme Court ruling suspending him and questioning his appointment's legality due to past misconduct. An ongoing investigation aims to address the 2023 incident in Weligama, where a miscommunication led to a deadly exchange of fire between police units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025