Nagpur Unrest: Film 'Chhava' Sparks Controversy and Violence

The film 'Chhava' is at the heart of recent violence in Nagpur, according to accusations of inciting communal tensions and sedition charges. Authorities are investigating misinformation spread on social media. The ASI has fortified Aurangzeb's tomb amid demands for its removal. Political leaders urge for communal harmony in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The film 'Chhava' has become a flashpoint in Nagpur's recent violence, with accusations it fueled communal tensions. Six people, including the key accused Fahim Khan, now face sedition charges following the unrest, which was exacerbated by misinformation spread on social media platforms.

Amid this backdrop, the Archaeological Survey of India has fortified Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Khultabad district with tin sheets, responding to calls for the structure's removal by right-wing groups. The ASI's actions follow a violent protest reportedly sparked by rumours of a holy chadar being burnt.

As the controversy grows, prominent political figures like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have condemned the violence, emphasizing India's tradition of unity in diversity. Investigations are ongoing to trace the origins of incendiary social media content, with authorities cautioning the public against spreading unverified information.

