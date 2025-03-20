Political Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh Over Engineer's Controversial Death

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly descended into a heated exchange as controversy overshadowed proceedings following the death of Vimal Negi, the chief engineer of HP Power Corporation. The BJP called for a CBI investigation, alleging negligence and political interference, while Congress defended the handling of the case.

Negi's body was found in Bilaspur amidst claims of murder by his family, who staged a protest accusing senior officials of harassment. In response, HPPCL suspended key figures and initiated an investigation under allegations of abetment to suicide and joint criminal liability.

The Opposition leader met with Negi's family, demanding clarity and action against officials. Political tensions flared as ministers exchanged accusations, highlighting longstanding concerns about investigative integrity in the region. The Chief Minister assured impartiality, amidst ongoing demands for deeper inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)