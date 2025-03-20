Russia Invites US for Moscow Security Conference
Sergei Shoigu announced that Russia plans to invite the US to an international security conference in Moscow. Over 100 countries have already confirmed their participation. The event is scheduled for late May, aimed at fostering global security cooperation.
Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Security Council secretary, has revealed plans to invite the United States to an international security conference in Moscow, according to reports by the RIA state news agency.
Shoigu stated that representatives from over 100 countries are expected to attend the event, scheduled from May 27 to 29.
This conference aims to enhance global security collaboration and dialogue among international leaders.
