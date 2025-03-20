Left Menu

Russia Invites US for Moscow Security Conference

Sergei Shoigu announced that Russia plans to invite the US to an international security conference in Moscow. Over 100 countries have already confirmed their participation. The event is scheduled for late May, aimed at fostering global security cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:41 IST
Russia Invites US for Moscow Security Conference
Sergei Shoigu
  • Country:
  • Russia

Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Security Council secretary, has revealed plans to invite the United States to an international security conference in Moscow, according to reports by the RIA state news agency.

Shoigu stated that representatives from over 100 countries are expected to attend the event, scheduled from May 27 to 29.

This conference aims to enhance global security collaboration and dialogue among international leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025