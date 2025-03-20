Trump's Bold Proposal to Overhaul USAID Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration has put forth a contentious proposal to revamp the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), as revealed in an internal memo obtained by Reuters. This initiative seeks to concentrate U.S. foreign aid efforts on projects that more directly serve American geopolitical interests.

The proposal emerges amid an aggressive push by President Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk to streamline government operations. They argue that the current deployment of taxpayer money often serves causes not aligned with U.S. priorities. Early in Trump's tenure, he paused all U.S. foreign aid deliveries, disrupting global humanitarian initiatives.

A federal judge has recently halted efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency to disband USAID, citing constitutional concerns. This ruling injects uncertainty into the agency's future, as its new leadership strives to maintain ongoing aid programs and collaborates with lawmakers for potential transitions to the State Department's oversight.

