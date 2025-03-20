Mysterious 'Blast-Like' Sound Jolts Rajouri: Investigation Underway

A mysterious 'blast-like' sound startled residents of the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening, though thankfully, no damage has been reported, according to local police.

The sound, which was perceived at approximately 7:30 pm in the Thanamandi area, disrupted the routine patrol of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police.

Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the nature and origin of the sound. The area has been cordoned off as officials await further details.

