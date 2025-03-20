Left Menu

Mysterious 'Blast-Like' Sound Jolts Rajouri: Investigation Underway

A 'blast-like' sound was reported in Rajouri district, J&K. Heard around 7.30 pm in Thanamandi, its cause is under investigation. Special Operations Group cordoned off the area. No damage reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mysterious 'blast-like' sound startled residents of the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening, though thankfully, no damage has been reported, according to local police.

The sound, which was perceived at approximately 7:30 pm in the Thanamandi area, disrupted the routine patrol of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police.

Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the nature and origin of the sound. The area has been cordoned off as officials await further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

