U.S. and Israel: Strategic Talks on Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

The U.S. and Israel are set to engage in strategic discussions on Iran's nuclear program next week at the White House. The Israeli delegation will include Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi. These talks highlight the ongoing international focus on Iran's controversial nuclear activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:35 IST
The United States and Israel are preparing for high-stakes strategic discussions regarding Iran's nuclear program, set to occur next week at the White House, according to a report from Axios on Thursday.

An Israeli delegation, featuring Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, will engage with their U.S. counterparts to address the pressing issue of Iran's nuclear activities.

The talks underscore the continued global attention on Iran's nuclear ambitions, as both nations seek to fortify their stance and develop coordinated strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

