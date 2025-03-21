Sanchez's Strategic Asia Visit: Strengthening EU Ties in China and Vietnam
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez plans an April trip to China and Vietnam, marking efforts to enhance diplomatic ties. A return to China post-September visit aims to ease EU-Beijing trade tensions over electric vehicle tariffs. His trip signifies proactive EU engagement in Asian diplomacy.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is set to visit China in April for a significant diplomatic meeting with President Xi Jinping, as announced by a government spokesperson.
Sanchez will use his trip to additionally visit Vietnam, enhancing Spain's diplomatic reach in Asia. This visit marks Sanchez's return to China after his September mission, which focused on alleviating trade tensions concerning tariffs on China-made electric vehicles between the EU and Beijing.
His forthcoming Asia tour underlines a strategic intent to fortify Spain's and by extension the EU's diplomatic relations and economic engagements with major Asian nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pedro Sanchez
- China
- Vietnam
- diplomacy
- EU
- trade
- Asia
- Beijing
- tensions
- electric vehicles
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions
EU leaders to back defence surge, support Zelenskiy after US aid freeze
Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer injures himself while celebrating a goal
FOREX-Euro hits 4-month peak, dollar soggy on German spending and tariff reprieve
European shares jump on hopes of easing tariff worries; ECB rate decision awaited