Sanchez's Strategic Asia Visit: Strengthening EU Ties in China and Vietnam

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez plans an April trip to China and Vietnam, marking efforts to enhance diplomatic ties. A return to China post-September visit aims to ease EU-Beijing trade tensions over electric vehicle tariffs. His trip signifies proactive EU engagement in Asian diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 00:04 IST
Pedro Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is set to visit China in April for a significant diplomatic meeting with President Xi Jinping, as announced by a government spokesperson.

Sanchez will use his trip to additionally visit Vietnam, enhancing Spain's diplomatic reach in Asia. This visit marks Sanchez's return to China after his September mission, which focused on alleviating trade tensions concerning tariffs on China-made electric vehicles between the EU and Beijing.

His forthcoming Asia tour underlines a strategic intent to fortify Spain's and by extension the EU's diplomatic relations and economic engagements with major Asian nations.

