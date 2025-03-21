Left Menu

Trump Pursues Critical Minerals Pact with Ukraine Amid Peace Efforts

President Trump announced plans for a mineral resources deal with Ukraine and discussed peace efforts in the region. Talks with Russian and Ukrainian leaders aim to conclude Ukraine's conflict. Both countries seek to finalize a mineral resources agreement as a form of U.S. aid repayment to Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 02:37 IST
Trump Pursues Critical Minerals Pact with Ukraine Amid Peace Efforts
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that the United States is on the verge of finalizing a minerals and natural resources agreement with Ukraine. This announcement comes as part of his ongoing efforts to facilitate peace talks involving Ukraine and Russia, which he described as progressing 'pretty well.'

During a White House event, Trump highlighted plans to expand U.S. production of critical minerals. 'We're signing agreements globally to unlock rare earths and minerals, particularly with Ukraine,' he stated. The discussions this week involved Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to end the conflict rising since Russia's 2022 invasion.

The U.S. and Ukraine this month committed to draft a comprehensive agreement focused on Ukraine's critical mineral resources, noted as a way for Ukraine to repay U.S. assistance. However, these efforts faced setbacks following a challenging White House meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025