Trump Pursues Critical Minerals Pact with Ukraine Amid Peace Efforts

President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that the United States is on the verge of finalizing a minerals and natural resources agreement with Ukraine. This announcement comes as part of his ongoing efforts to facilitate peace talks involving Ukraine and Russia, which he described as progressing 'pretty well.'

During a White House event, Trump highlighted plans to expand U.S. production of critical minerals. 'We're signing agreements globally to unlock rare earths and minerals, particularly with Ukraine,' he stated. The discussions this week involved Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to end the conflict rising since Russia's 2022 invasion.

The U.S. and Ukraine this month committed to draft a comprehensive agreement focused on Ukraine's critical mineral resources, noted as a way for Ukraine to repay U.S. assistance. However, these efforts faced setbacks following a challenging White House meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy.

