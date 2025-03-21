US and Ukraine Set to Seal Critical Mineral Resources Deal

On Thursday, President Donald Trump revealed plans for a forthcoming minerals and natural resources deal between the United States and Ukraine. He indicated progress in his peace mission for Ukraine following talks with Russian and Ukrainian presidents earlier this week.

Speaking at a White House event, where he signed an order to boost U.S. critical mineral production, Trump mentioned, "We're also signing agreements in various locations to unlock rare earths and minerals worldwide." A specific agreement with Ukraine on rare earths is expected soon.

Referencing discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump expressed hope for ending the war that began with Russia's 2022 invasion. He emphasized the potential to save lives, stating, "They're dying so unnecessarily, and I believe we'll get it done." Challenges remain, as evidenced by previous setbacks in US-Ukraine negotiations.

