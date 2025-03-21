Drone Warfare Escalates in Odesa: A City Under Siege

Late Thursday night, Russian forces executed a widespread drone assault on Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa, officials reported, resulting in civilian injuries and targeting non-military facilities.

According to Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the drone strike specifically hit civilian areas, though details remain sparse.

Furthermore, public broadcaster Suspilne documented over 18 explosions occurring post-10 p.m., leading to fires and power cuts in multiple districts. This attack is part of a series of assaults, with Odesa's port facilities frequently targeted in the protracted conflict.

