Left Menu

Drone Warfare Escalates in Odesa: A City Under Siege

Russian forces launched a significant drone attack on Odesa's port, injuring civilians and targeting critical infrastructure. Over 18 explosions were recorded, causing power outages in several areas. Odesa, a focal point in the ongoing conflict, continues to face relentless assaults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 02:54 IST
Drone Warfare Escalates in Odesa: A City Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Late Thursday night, Russian forces executed a widespread drone assault on Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa, officials reported, resulting in civilian injuries and targeting non-military facilities.

According to Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the drone strike specifically hit civilian areas, though details remain sparse.

Furthermore, public broadcaster Suspilne documented over 18 explosions occurring post-10 p.m., leading to fires and power cuts in multiple districts. This attack is part of a series of assaults, with Odesa's port facilities frequently targeted in the protracted conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025