Tragic Discovery: Young Girl Found Dead in Manipur Relief Camp
A nine-year-old girl was discovered dead in a Manipur relief camp. After disappearing on Thursday evening, her body was found with injuries, indicating possible foul play. Authorities suspect rape and have sent her body for a post-mortem examination. The incident occurred in Churachandpur district.
In a deeply unsettling incident, a nine-year-old girl was discovered dead at a relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur district. The grim discovery was made in the early hours of Friday, officials reported.
The young girl went missing from the camp on Thursday evening, prompting her worried family to launch a frantic search. It was not until later that night when the young girl's lifeless body was discovered within the compound of the relief camp, officials stated.
Reports indicate the girl suffered multiple injuries, particularly around her throat, accompanied by blood stains. Authorities suspect the possibility of rape, and her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
