DMK's Shanmugam Raises Alarm Over Delimitation and Centre's Policies

DMK leader M Shanmugam expressed alarm on Friday over the government's proposed delimitation exercise, calling for the use of 1997 population data. He argued this measure would safeguard Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation.

Shanmugam's comments came before a state leader meeting called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to discuss the issue. Shanmugam responded to recent assurances by Home Minister Amit Shah that created more confusion.

Additionally, Shanmugam criticized the government's handling of language, minority inclusion under the Citizenship Amendment Act, and fund allocations, underscoring the detrimental effects on southern states like Tamil Nadu.

