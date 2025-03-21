Left Menu

DMK's Shanmugam Raises Alarm Over Delimitation and Centre's Policies

DMK leader M Shanmugam voiced concerns over delimitation in Rajya Sabha, stressing the need to use 1997 data to protect Tamil Nadu's representation. He criticized the Centre's policies, including language imposition and inadequate fund allocations. Shanmugam highlighted the unfair disadvantage to southern states and called for specific reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:39 IST
DMK leader M Shanmugam expressed alarm on Friday over the government's proposed delimitation exercise, calling for the use of 1997 population data. He argued this measure would safeguard Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation.

Shanmugam's comments came before a state leader meeting called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to discuss the issue. Shanmugam responded to recent assurances by Home Minister Amit Shah that created more confusion.

Additionally, Shanmugam criticized the government's handling of language, minority inclusion under the Citizenship Amendment Act, and fund allocations, underscoring the detrimental effects on southern states like Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

