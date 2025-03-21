Left Menu

Contentious Prison Segregation: The Case of Tommy Robinson

British activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, aka Tommy Robinson, was denied a legal challenge against his prison segregation over safety concerns. Despite claims of political motivations, a UK judge ruled the separation necessary for security reasons. Robinson remains separated due to his controversial anti-Muslim stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known by his pseudonym Tommy Robinson, was denied permission to challenge his segregation in prison. This decision comes despite his high-profile supporter, U.S. billionaire Elon Musk.

Robinson was sentenced to 18 months in October after admitting to contempt of court. His continued segregation in Woodhill Prison, central England, stems from concerns for his safety, following his alleged defamatory claims against a Syrian refugee. Prison officials argue that his segregation is crucial to prevent potential attacks on him due to his controversial opinions.

His lawyer, Alisdair Williamson, argued at London's High Court that the segregation was politically motivated. However, Judge Martin Chamberlain dismissed this claim, emphasizing that Robinson's safety and the well-being of other prisoners are paramount. The ruling also clarified that Robinson's conditions do not amount to solitary confinement, as he is granted time outside his cell and can communicate with family and friends.

