Tensions High as Khartoum Palace's Control Remains Contested

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan claim to be near the presidential palace in Khartoum, contesting control with the Sudanese army. This conflict over the palace, taken by the army according to their statement, reflects ongoing tensions in the two-year-old conflict between the RSF and the military.

In a continued display of territorial tension, Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced they have maintained their positions near the presidential palace in Khartoum. This statement arises amidst ongoing clashes with Sudan's army.

On the other hand, the Sudanese army reported earlier that they have taken full control of the prominent building in downtown Khartoum. This development marks a potentially decisive moment in the protracted two-year conflict between the two factions.

The struggle over the presidential palace is symbolic of the broader power struggle within the country, as both sides stake claims to be the dominant force in Sudan's volatile political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

