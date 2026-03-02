Inferno Erupts in Thane's Industrial Hub

On Monday night, a significant fire broke out in a storage facility belonging to Shruti Engineers Works, located within the Mohan Mill Compound on Kolshet Road in Thane city. Firefighters swiftly responded, deploying advanced equipment to control the blaze.

The blaze was reported at approximately 9:47 p.m., with the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management chief, Yasin Tadvi, confirming that no injuries have been reported thus far. Rescue efforts include the use of a high-rise firefighting vehicle, alongside a jumbo water tanker and a utility vehicle.

While the situation is under control, authorities are in the process of determining the precise cause of the fire. Investigations are ongoing to understand how the fire started and to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)