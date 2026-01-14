Turmoil at the Border: Iranians Flee to Turkey Amidst Protests

As Iran witnesses significant protests against its clerical regime, a growing number of Iranians are fleeing into Turkey. U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed support for these demonstrations, suggesting assistance is forthcoming. Meanwhile, rights groups estimate that the crackdown has resulted in over 2,600 deaths.

In Turkey's eastern province of Van, Iranian families are crossing through the Kapikoy border gate, wary of media interactions due to possible repercussions in Iran. Despite fears of increased border traffic, Turkish officials report that the situation remains normal.

The U.S. urges its citizens to promptly leave Iran, proposing land routes to Turkey or Armenia as options. Tehran has issued threats of retaliation against American bases should U.S. intervention in the protests occur. Diplomatic conversations between Turkish and Iranian officials emphasize the need for peaceful solutions to the regional unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)