Europol Cracks Down on Multimillion Euro Hearing Aid Scam

A fraudulent scheme involving fake hearing aid companies defrauded the French state's health insurance fund of 6.7 million euros. Eight suspects have been arrested, and the scam's proceeds were laundered through shell companies in Europe. 195,000 euros of criminal assets were seized.

In a significant breakthrough, Europol has dismantled a scam operation that embezzled millions from the French health insurance system through fictitious hearing aid companies.

Officials reported the fraudsters used forged credentials to gain accreditation, systematically issuing false invoices and misusing patient data to siphon off 6.7 million euros in reimbursements.

The illicit gains were processed through shell companies across Europe, ultimately leading to the arrest of eight suspects and the seizure of 195,000 euros in assets, highlighting the scale and complexity of the fraudulent operation.

