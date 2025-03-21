Europol Cracks Down on Multimillion Euro Hearing Aid Scam

In a significant breakthrough, Europol has dismantled a scam operation that embezzled millions from the French health insurance system through fictitious hearing aid companies.

Officials reported the fraudsters used forged credentials to gain accreditation, systematically issuing false invoices and misusing patient data to siphon off 6.7 million euros in reimbursements.

The illicit gains were processed through shell companies across Europe, ultimately leading to the arrest of eight suspects and the seizure of 195,000 euros in assets, highlighting the scale and complexity of the fraudulent operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)