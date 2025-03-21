Emotional Appeals and Justice Sought in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Over Police Actions
In the Madhya Pradesh assembly, tensions rose as Congress MLA Abhay Mishra and a state minister became emotional over allegations of police misconduct. Mishra, accused in a flawed FIR, sought justice, prompting assurances from Minister Patel of a probe. Recent violence and related incidents were highlighted.
In an emotional session, the Madhya Pradesh assembly witnessed a heated debate over allegations of police misconduct. Congress MLA Abhay Mishra raised concerns about an FIR against him and his son, calling for justice.
State Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel, responding with compassion, assured that a thorough investigation would follow, noting that handling such matters privately could preserve the dignity of elected officials.
As the assembly discussed related incidents of violence, including the Mauganj violence, the suspension of the inspector involved was announced, bringing calm to the tense atmosphere.
