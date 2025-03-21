Left Menu

Royal Support: Prince William Strengthens NATO Ties

Prince William visited British troops in Estonia to emphasize the UK’s support for NATO operations in Eastern Europe. The visit, part of Operation Cabrit, comes amidst increased defense spending by NATO allies. William observed military exercises and engaged with soldiers on deployment experiences and mental wellbeing.

Prince William
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Prince William, the heir to the British throne, donned full military gear during his visit to British troops stationed in Estonia on Friday. His trip underscored the United Kingdom's steadfast support for NATO operations in Eastern Europe amid rising tensions from Russia's actions in Ukraine.

The prince participated in a visit to the Tapa camp, located approximately 200 kilometers from the Russian border. Here, he inspected infantry fighting vehicles and rode a tank, emphasizing the importance of Britain's contribution to NATO's eastern front through 'Operation Cabrit,' which includes around 900 troops in Estonia and Poland.

William's two-day visit also highlighted his commitment to the troops' mental wellbeing as he engaged in discussions with welfare officers. This trip marks his first to Estonia, following a similar visit to Poland two years ago, as Europe bolsters defense spending in light of calls from the U.S. for increased NATO support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

