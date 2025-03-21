Controversial Land Bill Sparks Heated Debate in Rajasthan Assembly
The Rajasthan Land Revenue (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2025 was sent to a Select Committee following a debate in the state assembly. The bill, allowing RIICO to change land use, faced opposition from both BJP and Congress MLAs. The decision led to protests and a walkout by Congress MLAs.
The Rajasthan Land Revenue (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2025, faced significant opposition in the state assembly, resulting in its referral to a Select Committee. Both BJP and Congress legislators raised concerns about provisions allowing RIICO to alter land use, demanding further scrutiny.
Amid heated discussions, Revenue Minister Hemant Meena proposed the Select Committee review, which was passed by a voice vote. However, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully insisted on public consultation, a motion not approved by Speaker Vasudev Devnani, prompting a Congress walkout.
This development follows the recent referral of the Rajasthan Ground Water Bill to the Select Committee. Some legislators criticized the bill as self-serving, while others emphasized the authority's proper role in land use changes. Controversy centered on potential misuse by industrialists, pointing to past retroactive implementations.
