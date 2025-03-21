Blaze at Delhi Judge's Residence Sparks Legal Embroilment
Firefighters extinguished a fire at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence, finding no cash. The Supreme Court began an inquiry following reports of cash discovered amidst the flames. The inquiry may result in Varma's transfer to the Allahabad High Court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma's residence recently became the focal point of a significant incident when flames erupted late on March 14.
The swift response of the Delhi Fire Services ensured the fire, located in a storeroom containing stationary and domestic articles, was extinguished within 15 minutes. No casualties were reported.
Despite rigorous operations by firefighters, no cash was found. However, subsequent reports suggested the discovery of large sums of cash on site, prompting the Supreme Court to start an inquiry and consider a potential transfer for Varma to Allahabad High Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
