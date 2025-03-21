Kerala High Court Upholds State's Decision on Church Delegation Amidst Sectarian Dispute

The Kerala High Court has chosen not to intervene in a state government decision to dispatch a delegation to Lebanon for the consecration of Joseph Mor Gregorious, who is set to become the new Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church in India.

Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S Manu ruled that sending the delegation was a policy decision by the government. The court refused to intervene despite a petition by advocate Gilbert Cheeran, who warned of potential law and order repercussions and contented that the state's decision contradicted the Supreme Court's upholding of the 1934 constitution of the Malankara Church. Factional disputes between the Orthodox and Jacobite churches stretch back to the early 20th century and continue to cause legal battles over church authority and ownership.

While the court acknowledged concerns about possible violence between the factions, it deemed ongoing legal proceedings sufficient and found no basis to issue a mandatory order against the state's delegation decision. However, the court clarified that their decision should not be seen as approving the state action nor impact the merits of the continuing legal disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)