Left Menu

Elon Musk's High-Stakes Pentagon Meeting Sparks Controversy

Elon Musk visited the Pentagon to discuss innovation and efficiencies with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, amidst allegations of Pentagon leaks. The visit sparked controversy over potential conflicts of interest due to Musk's ties to China and the federal government. Musk and Trump dismissed claims about discussions on China's secret war plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:16 IST
Elon Musk's High-Stakes Pentagon Meeting Sparks Controversy
Elon Musk

Elon Musk visited the Pentagon on Friday morning, engaging in over an hour-long meeting amid scrutiny over leaked information claims. As a key Trump ally, Musk focused discussions on innovation and efficient production improvements, according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. This marks further involvement in federal spending cuts.

The meeting came under rapid speculation from media outlets, including a report by the New York Times about Musk being briefed on secretive military strategies concerning China—an assertion denied by both Musk and former President Trump. Notably, Trump quashed any notion of China discussions on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Despite tension over the leak accusations and potential conflicts of interest, given Musk's leadership roles at Tesla and SpaceX, the conversation appeared cordial as Musk departed from the Pentagon. Meanwhile, investigations into intelligence leaks have been heightened, following directives by National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard seeking to address such internal misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025